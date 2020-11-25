Trump vents about election as agencies aid Biden transition

Washington DC: President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday that he is not giving up his fight to overturn the election results, but across the federal government, preparations were beginning in earnest to support President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration.

Within hours of the General Services Administration's acknowledgement Monday evening of Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election, career federal officials opened the doors of agencies to hundreds of transition aides ready to prepare for his Jan. 20 inauguration.

And on Tuesday, Trump signed off on allowing Biden to receive the presidential daily brief, the highly classified briefing prepared by the nation's intelligence community for the government's most senior leaders.

An administration official said logistics on when and where Biden will first receive the briefing were still being worked out.

Biden, in an interview with NBC Nightly News, said he was also working out a meeting with the White House's Coronavirus task force and vaccine distribution effort.

So I think we're going to not be so far behind the curve as we thought we might be in the past, he said. "And there's a lot of immediate discussion, and I must say, the outreach has been sincere. There has not been begrudging so far. And I don't expect it to be. So yes it's already begun.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Biden transition had been in contact with all federal agencies about transition planning, according to a transition official.

But Trump, who has not formally conceded to Biden and may never continued to sow doubt about the vote, despite his own administration's assessment that it was conducted without widespread fraud, misconduct or interference.

The president has maintained a low profile since his defeat.

He made a quick appearance in the briefing room on Tuesday to deliver just over one minute of remarks on the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading at record levels and later delivered the traditional pre-Thanksgiving turkey pardon in the White House Rose Garden. He has not taken questions from journalists in weeks.

He did not hold back on Twitter regarding the election results.