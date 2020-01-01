Trump says initial China trade deal to be signed on Jan 15

Washington: In what could be a major milestone in a bilateral trade war, US President Donald Trump has said that he will sign an initial phase one trade agreement with China on January 15.

The pact, a "phase one" deal, is expected to reduce tensions between the two economic giants.

The US president on Tuesday said the treaty would be signed here in the presence of "high level representatives" from China, BBC reported.

"At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!" Trump said.

The ceremony at the White House will include top Chinese officials, the President said on Twitter. However, he did not specify who would represent China, noting only it would be "high level representatives."