Trump says he'll 'fight like hell' to hold on to Presidency

Dalton (US): With mounting desperation, Donald Trump has declared he would "fight like hell" to hold on to the presidency and appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.

Electoral voters won by President-elect Biden are "not gonna take this White House! he shouted as supporters cheered at an outdoor rally in Georgia on Monday night.

Trump's announced purpose for the trip was to boost Republican Senate candidates in Tuesday's runoff election, but he spent much of his speech complaining bitterly about his election loss which he insists he won by a lot.

Earlier, in Washington, he pressed Republican lawmakers to formally object Wednesday at a joint session of Congress that is to confirm Biden's victory in the Electoral College, itself a confirmation of Biden's nationwide victory November 3.

Though he got nothing but cheers Monday night, Trump's attempt to overturn the presidential election i s splitting the Republican Party.

Some GOP lawmakers backing him are rushing ahead, despite an outpouring of condemnation from current and former party officials warning the effort is undermining Americans faith in democracy.

All 10 living former defense secretaries wrote in an op-ed that "the time for questioning the results has passed."

Its unclear the extent to which GOP leaders in Congress will be able to control Wednesdays joint session, which could drag into the night, though the challenges to the election are all but certain to fail. Trump himself is whipping up crowds for a Wednesday rally near the White House.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden has blasted Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the November 3 election result, saying the outgoing president spends most of his time "whining and complaining" rather than doing "the work" of his office.

Trump, a Republican, is yet to concede the elections and has filed several lawsuits challenging the presidential poll result that gave Biden, a Democrat the required Electoral College votes to be the 46th US President.

Trump alleges that there was a massive voter fraud.

Election officials and the media have said that there is no evidence to back his claims.

He has also lost dozens of lawsuits.