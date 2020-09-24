Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power after Election Day

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November 3 election to his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Trump, a Republican, also said he believed the election result could end up in the US Supreme Court, as he again cast doubt on postal voting.

Many American states are encouraging mail-in voting, citing the need to keep Americans safe from the Coronavirus pandemic that has killed over two lakh people in the country.

"Well, we're going to have to see what happens," Trump said when asked whether he would commit to a peaceful transition, one of the cornerstones of American democracy. "I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster...," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference on Wednesday when asked about a peaceful transition of power after the presidential polls in November irrespective of the outcome.

"Mr President, real quickly, win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferral of power after the election? And there has been rioting in Louisville, there has been rioting in many cities across this country -- red and so-called red and blue states -- will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferral of power after the election?" he was

asked.