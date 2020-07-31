Trump now says he doesn't want to postpone presidential elections in Nov

Washington DC: Donald Trump has quickly taken back his suggestion to delay November's presidential election over alleged fraud concerns after he failed to garner support from top Republicans.

Seeking a second consecutive term, Trump is facing a formidable challenge from Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe Biden, who, according to major national opinion polls, has double digit lead over the Republican president.

The presidential election date in the US statutorily is set as "the Tuesday next after the first Monday in the month of November" equalling "the first Tuesday after November 1".

Trump on Thursday for the first time openly floated the idea of postponing the presidential elections on November 3, citing irregularities in the mail-in vote. The suggestion was immediately criticised by leaders of the opposition Democratic Party. He also failed to garner support from his own Republican Party.

Later in the day, Trump walked back on his suggestion.

"I don't want to delay. I want to have the election. But I also don't want to have to wait for three months and then find out that the ballots are all missing and the election doesn't mean anything," Trump told reporters at a news conference when asked about his tweet suggesting election be delayed.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" he tweeted on Thursday

morning.