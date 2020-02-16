Trump may raise $10 million during Florida stop
Palm Beach: President Donald Trump mixed reelection business with pleasure during a weekend stop at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, attending a fundraiser on Saturday evening expected to raise USD 10 million for his campaign and the Republican National Committee.
The event was believed to be his most expensive fundraiser ever, with invitations going to donors who gave 580,600 per couple, according to The Washington Post, which obtained an invitation to the event at the Palm Beach estate of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz. Pro-Trump groups have been shattering fundraising records on the path toward a goal of raising 1 billion this election cycle. Advocacy groups that have sought campaign finance reform said the Supreme Court paved the way for such fundraising hauls by striking down in 2014 the limit on the total amount of money an individual could give to all political party committees in a two-year election cycle.
