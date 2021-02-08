Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed

Washington DC: Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial is opening this week with a sense of urgency by Democrats who want to hold the former president accountable for the violent US Capitol siege and Republicans who want it over as fast as possible.

Scheduled to begin Tuesday, just over a month since the deadly riot, the proceedings are expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated trial that resulted in Trump's acquittal a year ago on charges that he privately pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on a Democratic rival, Joe Biden, now the president.

This time, Trump's Jan. 6 rally cry to fight like hell and the storming of the Capitol played out for the world to see. While Trump very well could be acquitted again, the trial could be over in half the time.

Details of the proceedings are still being negotiated by the Senate leaders, with the duration of opening arguments, senators' questions and deliberations all up for debate.

So far, it appears there will be few witnesses called, as the prosecutors and defense attorneys speak directly to senators who have been sworn to deliver impartial justice as jurors. Most are also witnesses to the siege, having fled for safety that day as the rioters broke into the Capitol and temporarily halted the electoral count certifying Biden's victory.

Defense attorneys for Trump declined a request for him to testify. Holed up at his Mar-a-Lago club, the former president has been silenced on social media by Twitter without public comments since leaving the White House,

Instead, House managers prosecuting the case are expected to rely on the trove of videos from the siege, along with Trump's incendiary rhetoric refusing to concede the election, to make their case.

His new defense team has said it plans to counter with its own cache of videos of Democratic politicians making fiery speeches.

We have the unusual circumstance where on the very first day of the trial, when those managers walk on the floor of the Senate, there will already be over 100 witnesses present, said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who led Trump's first impeachment. "Whether you need additional witnesses will be a strategic call.

Trump is the first president to be twice impeached, and the only one to face trial after leaving the White House.

The Democratic-led House approved a sole charge, incitement of insurrection, acting swiftly one week after the riot, the most violent attack on Congress in more than 200

years.

Five people died including a woman shot by police inside the building and a police officer who died of injuries the next day.