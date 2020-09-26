Trump expected to announce conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic conservative stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

Trump said Friday he had made up his mind and it was very exciting, without giving away the name, aiming to maintain some suspense around his personal announcement.

But the White House indicated to congressional Republicans and outside allies that the pick was Barrett. Well I haven't said it was her, but she's outstanding, Trump said of the Indiana federal judge.

Conservative groups and congressional allies are laying the groundwork for a swift confirmation process for her, even before Trump makes the selection official in a Rose Garden ceremony Saturday evening.

They, like the president, are wasting little time moving to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, organising multimillion-dollar ad campaigns and marshalling supporters both to confirm the pick and to boost Trump to a second term.

The likely shift in the court's makeup from Ginsburg, a liberal icon, to an outspoken conservative would be the sharpest ideological swing since Clarence Thomas replaced Justice Thurgood Marshall nearly three decades ago.

Ever the showman, Trump remained coy about his choice Friday evening as he returned from a campaign swing.

When asked whether lawmakers were being told it was Barrett, Trump responded with a nod on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, before replying, Is that what they're telling you? You'll find out tomorrow, he went on to say, flashing a wide smile. Look, they're all great. It could be any of one them. It could be actually anyone on the list.

For Trump, it will provide a much-needed political assist as he tries to fire up his base. For conservatives, it will mark a long-sought payoff for their at-times uncomfortable embrace of Trump.

And for Democrats, it will be another moment of reckoning, with their party locked in a bitter battle to retake the White House and the Senate.