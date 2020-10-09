'Trump completed course of therapy for Covid, safe to return to public life on Sat'

Washington DC: Days after returning to the White House after being treated for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to hold rallies for the presidential elections, with his doctor saying he is "safe" to return to public life on Saturday.

Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The president was taken to a military hospital for treatment, which the White House said was taken as a "matter of abundance caution".

After spending four days, he came back to the White House on Monday. His doctors say he has had no fever since last Friday.

In a memorandum issued on Thursday night, White House physician Dr Sean Conley said, "Today, the president completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physicians."

Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness. Overall he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects, he wrote in the memo.

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president's safe return to public engagements at that time," Dr Conley said.

In an interview to Fox News, Trump said that he was feeling good and was looking forward to rallies.