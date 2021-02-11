Trudeau says he discussed with PM Modi the recent protests, importance of resolving issues through dialogue

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that he held a "good discussion" with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on many important issues, including on the two nations' commitment to democratic principles, recent protests, and the importance of resolving issues through dialogue.

Trudeau made a telephone call to prime minister Modi on Wednesday.

"I had a good discussion with Prime Minister @NarendraModi on many important issues, and we've agreed to stay in touch," Trudeau tweeted.

"The leaders discussed Canada and India's commitment to democratic principles, recent protests, and the importance of resolving issues through dialogue," the Canadian Prime Minister's office said in a statement, in an apparent reference to the ongoing agitation by farmers in India.

Trudeau in December said that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests, and had expressed concern over the situation, evoking a strong reaction from India.