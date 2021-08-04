Tokyo logs record 5,042 Coronavirus cases

Tokyo: Tokyo reported 5,042 new Coronavirus cases on Thursday, its most since the pandemic began as infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics.

Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since mid-July, and four other areas of the country have since been added. But the measures, basically shorter opening hours and a ban on alcohol for restaurants and bars, are increasingly ignored by the public, which has become tired of restrictions. We need to tackle the situation now that we have a stronger sense of urgency," Prime Minister Yosihide Suga told reporters, referring to Tokyo exceeding 5,000 new daily cases for the first time. The infections are expanding at a pace we have never experienced before." Suga, who has been criticised for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite the Coronavirus's surge, says there is no evidence linking the increase in cases to the July 23-August 8 Games.

He urged people to firmly stick to the emergency requests and stay at home despite summer vacations.