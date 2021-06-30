Thousands of EU citizens may lose legal status to live in UK

London: Marlies Haselton has called Britain home for more than 30 years. The Dutch national married a Briton, had her children there, and considers herself part and parcel of the UK. Until Britain's divorce from the European Union, she had never given a thought to her immigration status in the UK.

Haselton, 55, is among the millions of Europeans who have freely lived, worked and studied in the UK for decades, but whose rights are no longer automatically granted due to Brexit.

Britain's government introduced a settlement plan for the country's large European migrant community in 2019, and the deadline for applications is Wednesday.

From Thursday, any European migrant who hasn't applied will lose their legal right to work, rent housing and access some hospital treatments or welfare benefits in the U.K. They may even be subject to deportation.

Meanwhile, the freedom of movement that over 1 million Britons have long enjoyed in EU countries is also ending.

Those applying for post-Brexit residency permits in France also face a deadline on Wednesday.