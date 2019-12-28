Texas sheriff: 2 dead, multiple shot in music video 'ambush'
Houston: Two people were shot and killed and multiple others were wounded when a group filming a music video was "ambushed" near Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
After holding a media briefing in which he said two people were killed and four wounded, Gonzalez in a tweet revised the total number of gunshot victims in the Friday night shooting to eight.
It's unclear whether that total includes the deceased. He said some of the wounded were being treated for "very serious injuries."
The sheriff said the authorities received a call about a drive-by shooting around 9:30 pm.
Officers responded to what Gonzalez characterized as a residential neighborhood, where a group of males had been filming a music video in an office parking lot. The shooting scene stretched
several block, the sheriff further said, and it wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
KMC officials under Firhad Hakim's radar28 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT
At 11.1oC, city experiences lowest temperature of this...28 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT
Indian Army rescues 1,500 stranded tourists from Sikkim28 Dec 2019 5:30 PM GMT
CISF seizes 804 gm gold worth `32L from airport28 Dec 2019 5:29 PM GMT
Be cautious while correcting names in voters' list28 Dec 2019 5:28 PM GMT