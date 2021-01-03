Terrorists in Pakistan abduct and kill 11 coal miners

Karachi: Terrorists in Pakistan on Sunday abducted and shot dead 11 coal miners after separating them from others in the restive Balochistan province, the police said, in the latest targeted attack on the minority communities in the country. The miners were shot dead from a close range shortly after being abducted by the armed terrorists in the province's mountainous Machh area, the police

said.

The 11 coal miners were going to work when they were abducted, according to senior police officials.

Six of the miners died on the spot while five succumbed on their way to a nearby hospital, the officials said.

Murtaza Jatoi, an official of the Balochistan Levies, said that the terrorists first carried out an identity parade of the miners before taking them away to execute them. Others were left unharmed.

The coal miners belonged to the minority Shia Hazara community, he said, adding that primary reports suggest that they were targeted for their faith.

In the past, members of the community were frequently targeted by militant sectarian groups in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan.

Quetta Deputy Commissioner Murad Kaas said that no group has claimed responsibility for the killings but a heavy contingent of police, Frontier Corps (FC) and district administration officials have reached the site after the incident.