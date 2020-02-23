Taliban wants to make peace deal with US: Donald Trump
Washington DC: The Taliban in Afghanistan are tired of fighting and want to make a peace deal with the US, President Donald Trump said on Sunday as he left for his maiden visit to India during which the two countries will significantly ramp up the defence and strategic ties.
Just before his departure for India, Trump told reporters at the White House that the time had come for the US troops to "come home".
The President said he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban if it worked out over the next week.
"I want to see how this period of a week works out. If it works out over the next less-than-a-week, I would put my name on it," he said.
"Time to come home. The Taliban want to make a deal too. They're tired of fighting," he said. Trump's remarks came a day after the US and the Afghan Taliban started a seven-day partial truce ahead of a possible peace deal to end more than 18-year-long war, raising hopes for a resolution to America's longest war.
