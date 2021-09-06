Taliban pledges safety, security of humanitarian staff: UN official

United Nations: The Taliban have pledged safety and security of humanitarian staff and assured the UN of cooperation to ensure the assistance is delivered to the people of Afghanistan, a senior UN official has said.

United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths met Taliban co-founder and head of the political office Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and other leaders of the outfit in Kabul on Sunday, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

"At the request of the Secretary-General, Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator for the United Nations, met with Mullah Baradar and the leadership of the Taliban in Kabul to engage with the authorities on humanitarian issues, he said in a statement on Sunday.

In the meeting, Griffiths reiterated the humanitarian community's commitment to deliver impartial and independent humanitarian assistance and protection to millions of people in need. He emphasised the critical role of women in the delivery of aid and called on all parties to ensure their rights, safety and well-being and called for all civilians especially women and girls and minorities to be protected at all times and expressed his solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.