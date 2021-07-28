Taliban leader meets Chinese FM

Beijing/Tianjin: A Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Wednesday made a surprise visit to China and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which the Taliban leader termed Beijing as a trustworthy friend and assured that the group will not permit anyone to use Afghanistan's territory.

This is the first meeting between China and the Taliban amid the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan.

The ongoing offensive by the Taliban capturing a significant amount of territory from government forces has sparked concerns in China that the separatist Uygur militant group from its volatile Xinjiang province, the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, (ETIM) would infiltrate through its Afghan borders.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has confirmed at a media briefing that the delegation led by Baradar met Wang at the port city Tianjin located close to Beijing.

The Ministry also posted photos of Wang with Baradar and his delegation.

The Taliban delegation's visit followed days after Pakistan and China announced plans to launch 'joint actions' in Afghanistan to drive out terrorist forces during the talks between Wang and Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Chinese city of Chengdu on July 25.

During Wednesday's talks, Wang expressed hope that the Taliban can draw a clear line between themselves and the ETIM, Zhao said reading out a press release issued after the Wang-Baradar meeting.

A recent UN report said hundreds of ETIM fighters have gathered in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province which borders China's volatile Xinjiang province.

Wang said that ETIM is a listed terrorist organisation that threatens territorial integrity. Fighting ETIM is a common cause of the international

community.