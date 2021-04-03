Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest in deadly train crash that killed 50

Hualien County (Taiwan): Prosecutors in Taiwan on Saturday sought an arrest warrant for the owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a rail track and caused the country's worst train disaster in decades that killed 50 people and injured 178.

The train was carrying 494 people at the start of a long holiday weekend on Friday when it smashed into the construction truck that slid down a hillside above the tracks, the Taiwan Railways Administration said.

Many passengers were crushed just before the train entered a tunnel, while some survivors were forced to climb out of windows and walk along the train's roof to safety.

Authorities initially reported 51 deaths but revised the count down by one on Saturday.

The truck's emergency brake was not properly engaged, according to the government's disaster relief center.

Yu Hsiu-duan, chief prosecutor in eastern Hualien County, where the train derailed, said they were seeking an arrest warrant for the truck's owner, who was questioned along with several others. She didn't offer details citing an ongoing investigation.

President Tsai Ing-wen visited hospitals near the crash instead of the site itself so as not to interfere with rescue work, her spokesperson said.

This heartbreaking accident caused many injuries and deaths. I came to Hualien today to visit the injured and express my condolences to the deceased passengers' families," Tsai said. "We will surely help them in the aftermath. Tsai told reporters Friday that she asked the Transportation Safety Committee to conduct a strict investigation.