Taiwan and China hold opposing military drills amid tension
Hualien (Taiwan): Taiwan is staging military exercises to show its ability to resist Chinese pressure to accept Beijing's political control over the self-governing island, following new rounds of threatening drills from China.
The exercises Wednesday off the southeastern county of Hualien follow days of Chinese missile firings and incursions into Taiwan's sea and airspace by ships and planes from the People's Liberation Army, the military wing of China's ruling Communist Party.
We strongly condemn Communist China's continuous military provocations around Taiwan's sea and air that undermine regional peace," Taiwan Defence Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang told reporters at Hualien Air Force Base. Communist China's military operations just provide us with the opportunity for combat-readiness training," Sun said.
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said China was using recent visits by US Congress members including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a pretext for escalating its attempts to intimidate Taiwan into accepting what it calls its terms for peaceful reunification". China launched military provocations on
these grounds.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India's first portal on arrested narco offenders now operational17 Aug 2022 5:30 PM GMT
Faridabad soon to get 2.4K bedded hospital17 Aug 2022 5:29 PM GMT
India home to 18 of 20 cities with most severe increase in PM2.5...17 Aug 2022 5:26 PM GMT
Biden signs massive climate and healthcare legislation17 Aug 2022 5:26 PM GMT
Taiwan and China hold opposing military drills amid tension17 Aug 2022 5:25 PM GMT