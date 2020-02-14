Syria intercepts missiles from Israel
Damascus: The Syrian air defences intercepted a number of missiles from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that targeted areas around Damascus, according to state-media.
Sounds of explosions reverberated across the capital city on Thursday night before the official report said the air defenses were triggered by a missile attack, reports Xinhua news agency.
The last Israeli attack was carried out on February 6, during which some military sites in the western countryside of Damascus were hit.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 12 pro-Iran fighters were killed in the attack.
The strikes further highlighted the sprawling tensions between Israel and Iran in Syria.
Clashes between the two countries have escalated over the past months. Israel accuses Iran of entrenching itself near the Israeli border.
Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria against Iranian targets and convoys transporting weapons to Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese militia.
In 2019 alone, more than 17 Israeli attacks took place against targets in Syria.
