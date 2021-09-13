Suu Kyi illness causes court to postpone her hearing in Myanmar

Bangkok: Myanmar's detained former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was unable to attend a scheduled court hearing Monday because she felt ill, her lawyers said.

Suu Kyi is being tried in the capital Naypyitaw on charges of sedition - defined as spreading information that could cause public alarm or unrest - as well as two counts of flouting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign, illegally importing walkie-talkies that were for her bodyguards' use and the unlicensed use of the radios.

She was detained on February 1 when the army seized power from her elected government.

One of Suu Kyi's lawyers, Min Min Soe, told The Associated Press the 76-year-old former leader felt sick Monday on the drive to the court from the secret location where she's being held by the ruling military government. Her team requested her hearing be postponed, and she was allowed to return to her living quarters.

Her special court hearing was to have been the first since July, when sessions were suspended as a measure against a serious nationwide Coronavirus outbreak. Monday's session was supposed to cover the charges that Suu Kyi had violated the COVID-19 restrictions.

Another of her lawyers, Khin Maung Zaw, said all those involved in the court hearings were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday. Suu Kyi has been vaccinated against

the virus.