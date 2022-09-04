Sunak, Truss pledge to tackle energy crisis as UK PM countdown begins

London: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on Sunday renewed their pledge to tackle UK's worsening energy crisis that has resulted in soaring energy bills for households as a priority as the countdown to the new British Prime Minister taking charge at 10 Downing Street edges towards its conclusion.

While the Indian-origin former Chancellor reiterated his approach of offering targeted support to people on lower incomes, the foreign secretary refrained from spelling her plans out to only say that she will act immediately if elected Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister on Monday.

The issue of a cost-of-living crisis caused by spiralling energy costs in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has dominated the race to replace Boris Johnson.

"I think this is the most pressing issue facing the country and that's why I set out a clear plan and framework of how we would go about addressing it," Sunak, 42, said during his final pre-election BBC interview.

"What I have said is that I will provide direct financial support; I announced some of that as Chancellor and I would go further as Prime Minister as the situation has deteriorated, he said.

Truss, 47, told the BBC that action on energy bills would be "vital" for people and the economy.She added that further support would need to go "hand in hand" with a plan to boost domestic energy supplies, arguing the UK had become too dependent on international

energy prices.