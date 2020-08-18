Strong quake in Philippines kills 1, damages houses, roads

Manila: A strong earthquake jolted the central Philippines on Tuesday morning, damaging homes, roads and bridges and killing at least one person and injuring several others.

A three-story house collapsed in the coastal town of Cataingan as the ground shook. A retired police officer pinned in the debris died, and rescuers were looking for other members of his family who may be trapped.

At least 25 people were injured by the quake in Masbate province, according to disaster-response officials. Several houses and low-slung buildings were damaged, as was a seaport.

People should avoid returning immediately to damaged structures, Rino Revalo, a Masbate provincial administrator, said. The 6.6 magnitude quake hit about 5 kilometres (3 miles) from Cataingan at a depth of about 21 kilometres (13 miles), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Cataingan resident Isagani Libatan said he was on his way to his aunt's house for breakfast when his motorcycle suddenly swayed from left to right as the ground heaved.