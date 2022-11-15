Strike on Kyiv as Ukraine probes reports of Russian torture

Kyiv: Strikes hit residential buildings in the heart of Ukraine's capital on Tuesday, authorities said.

Further south, officials announced probes of alleged Russian abuses in the newly retaken city of Kherson, including torture sites and enforced disappearances and detentions. Video published by a presidential aide showed a five-story, apparently residential building on fire in Kyiv.

The city mayor said three residential buildings were struck and that air defence units shot down other missiles.

Vitali Klitschko added on his Telegram social media channel that medics and rescuers are being scrambled to the sites of the attacks. The strikes followed air raid sirens in the capital and break what had been a period of comparative calm since previous waves of drone and missile attacks several weeks ago.

The strikes also follow what have been days of euphoria in Ukraine sparked by the retaking of Kherson. The southern city, however, is without power and water and the head of the UN human rights office's monitoring mission in Ukraine,

Matilda Bogner, on Tuesday decried a "dire humanitarian situation" there. Reports of abuses are also emerging in newly liberated Kherson areas now that Russian troops have gone. Bogner said her teams are looking to travel to Kherson to try to verify allegations of nearly 80 cases of enforced disappearances.