Sri Lanka's Parliament sessions curbed as fuel crisis bites

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Parliament sessions will be restricted to two days this week instead of four days amid the current fuel supply crisis in the country, the leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena said on Tuesday.

The island nation, home to around 22 million people, is currently facing its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years. Sri Lanka's economy is experiencing extreme fuel shortages, soaring food prices and a lack of medicines.

In view of the current fuel supplies crisis we have decided to limit the parliamentary sessions for today and tomorrow," Gunawardena announced.

When Parliament met this morning, the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party and the Marxist National People's Power party said they were boycotting the sessions to protest the government's inaction to tackle the current economic crisis.

SJB leader Sajith Premadasa said since the government lacked a strategy to tackle the crisis there was little use in spending time in

Parliament.