Sri Lankan Cabinet passes 21st Amendment aimed at empowering Parliament
Colombo: Sri Lankan Cabinet on Monday approved the 21st Amendment to the Constitution aimed at empowering Parliament over the executive president and it will now be tabled in Parliament soon, two senior ministers have said.
The 21st Amendment is expected to annul the 20A to the Constitution, which gives unfettered powers to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after abolishing the 19th Amendment that will strengthen Parliament.
"The 21 amendment was tabled and passed in cabinet today and will be tabled in @ParliamentLK soon. Like to thank @RW_UNP and @wijerajapakshe for pushing it through," Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando tweeted.
The 21A aims, among other reforms, at barring dual citizens from contesting elections to hold public office.
"Today the cabinet approved the 21A - this was the draft that I had discussed with all political parties and other organisations. This will now be sent to the legal draftsman," Constitutional Affairs Minister Wijedasa Rajapakshe told PTI.
He said he was keen to make sure that the draft would not incorporate any provision which would be deemed as required to be approved at a national referendum by the Supreme Court.
The law requires that any bill be referred to the Supreme Court for a determination on its constitutionality.
A section of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party (SLPP) was opposed to bringing in 21A without addressing the current economic crisis.
The Cabinet nod came amidst much opposition to it within the ruling party.
