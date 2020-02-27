Sri Lanka to get 1st electric rail track
Colombo : Sri Lanka's Transport Ministry on Thursday said it will construct the country's first electric rail track in the central highlands of Kandy to ease traffic and further develop the island's transport sector.
State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama told the media that the new electric rail track had been planned to be constructed between Rambukkana, around 78 km away from capital Colombo, to Kandy to make railway commuting easy and effective, reports Xinhua news agency.
Amunugama further advised extending the new rail track to Nawalapitiya, in the outskirts of Kandy once the project is complete.
The total project will be built using concrete pillars above the existing railway line.
The construction of the project will be carried out by a company based in Spain.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi violence LIVE updates: Manmohan Singh says 'matter of...27 Feb 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Going to do lot of business with incredible India: Trump27 Feb 2020 7:59 AM GMT
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus27 Feb 2020 7:55 AM GMT
Bangladeshi JMB terrorist among two convicted for money...27 Feb 2020 7:51 AM GMT
HC notices on injured Jamia student's compensation plea27 Feb 2020 7:48 AM GMT