Sri Lanka confirms first coronavirus case
Colombo: Sri Lankan authorities have confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus after a Chinese woman was diagnosed with the disease, making the island nation the second South Asian country after Nepal to report a confirmed case.
On Monday night, the Health Promotion Bureau said that the woman was admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) and was confirmed to have been infected during treatment, reports the Daily Financial Times.
The Health Ministry has assured that all steps have been taken to contain the infection, and called on the public not to panic.
The Chinese woman was reported to have come from China's Hubei province, where the outbreak originated in its capital city of Wuhan.
News of the first case, triggered panic-buying of surgical masks with many pharmacies across Sri Lanka running out of supplies by Monday.
In South Asia, Nepal has reported one confirmed case, Pakistan has five suspected cases, while there has been no confirmations from India and Bangladesh so far.
As of Tuesday, 106 people died due to the coronavirus in China, with 4,515 confirmed cases in 30 provincial-level regions.
Other countries with confirmed cases outside of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau include Germany, Cambodia, Thailand, Australia, Singapore, the US, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, France, Vietnam, Canada and Ivory Coast.
No deaths have been reported outside of China.
The symptoms of the new coronavirus are similar to those of cold but may be accompanied by fever and fatigue, dry cough and dyspnea (shortness of breath).
The WHO is yet to declare the outbreak as a global epidemic.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar28 Jan 2020 12:30 PM GMT
BJP bringing in 'outsiders' for campaigning in Delhi polls:...28 Jan 2020 12:21 PM GMT
CM Hemant Soren expands ministry, inducts 7 ministers28 Jan 2020 12:18 PM GMT
Shaheen Bagh protesters can enter your homes, rape and...28 Jan 2020 12:15 PM GMT
Coronavirus: 436 people under observation in Kerala;...28 Jan 2020 12:15 PM GMT