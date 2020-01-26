Special coin unveiled to mark Brexit Day
London: The UK government on Sunday unveiled a new 50-pence commemorative Brexit coin ahead of the UK's exit from the European Union (EU) next Friday.
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, who is also the UK's Master of the Mint, said the new coin marks a new chapter in the country's history as he was handed the first batch of the Brexit coins. He will present one of them to Prime Minister Boris Johnson next week.
Leaving the European Union is a turning point in our history and this coin marks the beginning of this new chapter, said Javid.
The 50p coin bears the inscription "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations" and the date the UK leaves the EU January 31, 2020.
Around 3 million of the coins will enter banks, post offices and shops across the UK from Friday, January 31, with a further 7 million entering circulation later this
year.
More than 13,000 people have already registered their interest in a commemorative version of the coin, which is available to buy from the UK's Royal Mint.
As part of the launch, the Royal Mint said it will open its South Wales headquarters for 24 hours to let people strike their own commemorative coins next Friday.
Javid had first ordered the production of the coins ahead of the UK's previous departure date of October 31, 2019.
But parliamentary deadlock meant the government missed that deadline and about a million of those coins had to be melted down for these new set.
Earlier this week, Johnson had formally signed the EU Withdrawal Agreement at Downing Street after European Council President Charles Michel and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen had sent back a signed copy.
It is now back with Brussels for the European Parliament to vote it through next Wednesday, a move seen as a formality.
Once the legal processes have been completed, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will sign the UK's instrument of ratification , which will then be deposited in Brussels ahead of exit day. In Brussels, the EU will do the same in order for the UK to formally leave at 2300 GMT next Friday.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Nation celebrates 71st Republic Day26 Jan 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Four explosions rock Assam, no casualty reported26 Jan 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Government slams anti-CAA resolution in EU Parliament26 Jan 2020 6:21 PM GMT
India examining 'all options' to provide relief to 250...26 Jan 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Resolve differences through peaceful dialogue: PM Modi26 Jan 2020 6:19 PM GMT