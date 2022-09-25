South Korea says North Korea test-fired missile toward sea

Seoul: North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a US aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North's growing nuclear threat.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile launched from the western inland town of Taechon flew 600 kilometres (370 miles) cross-country on a maximum altitude of 60 kilometres (37 miles) before landing in waters off North Korea's eastern coast. South Korea's military condemned North Korea's launch as a serious provocation that violates UN Security Council resolutions and damages the peace and safety of the region and the broader international community.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, but still highlighted the destabilising impact of North Korea's illicit nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

North Korea has dialed up its testing activities to a record pace in 2022, testing more than 30 ballistic weapons, including its first intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017, as it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a prolonged stalemate in nuclear diplomacy.

The launch came as the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group arrived in South Korea for the two countries' joint military exercises that aim to show their strength against growing North Korean threats.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a statement Tokyo is doing its utmost to gather information on North Korea's launch and confirm the safety of ships and aircraft, although there were no immediate reports of damages.