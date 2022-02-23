South Korea okays Pfizer's Covid vax for ages 5-11

Seoul: South Korean health officials on Wednesday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, expanding the country's immunisation programme in the face of a massive Omicron outbreak that is driving up hospitalisations and deaths.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported a record 171,452 new virus cases on Wednesday, nearly a 40-fold increase from levels in mid-January when Omicron first emerged as the country's dominant strain.

The 99 new deaths were the highest daily tally since Dec. 31, when the country was grappling with a delta-driven surge.