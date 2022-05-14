South Africa sees new Covid-19 surge from versions of Omicron
Johannesburg: South Africa is experiencing a surge of new COVID-19 cases driven by two omicron sub-variants, according to health experts.
For about three weeks the country has seen increasing numbers of new cases and somewhat higher hospitalisations, but not increases in severe cases and deaths, said Professor Marta Nunes, a researcher at Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Analytics at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.
We're still very early in this increase period, so I don't want to really call it a wave, Nunes said. We are seeing a slight, a small increase in hospitalisations and really very few deaths.
South Africa's new cases have gone from an average of 300 per day in early April to about 8,000 per day this week. Nunes says the actual number of new cases is probably much higher because the symptoms are mild and many who get sick are not getting tested.
South Africa's new surge is from two variations of omicron, BA.4 and BA.5, which appear to be very much like the original strain of omicron that was first identified in South Africa and Botswana late last year and swept around the globe. The majority of new cases are from these two strains. They are still omicron ... but just genomically somewhat different, said Nunes.
The new versions appear to be able to infect people who have immunity from earlier COVID infections and vaccinations but they cause generally mild disease, she said. In South Africa, 45 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated, although
about 85 per cent of the population is thought to have some immunity based on past exposure to the virus.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura CM; TMC says 'change is inevitable'14 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
BJP replaces Biplab Deb; Manik Saha named new Tripura CM14 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Shah sounds poll bugle in Telangana, hits out at TRS14 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
'Rules on linking Aadhaar with electoral rolls can be issued soon'14 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Museums in Kolkata to allow free entry from May 16-2014 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT