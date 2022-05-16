Some Shanghai businesses to reopen on Monday, say officials
Taipei: Supermarkets, malls and restaurants in Shanghai will be allowed to open in a limited capacity starting Monday, officials said, even while it remained unclear whether residents would be let out from their homes.
The city's Vice Mayor Chen Tong said Sunday at a daily press briefing that grocery stores, malls, convenience stores and pharmacies will be allowed to reopen while implementing measures that reduce the flow of people".
Agriculture markets will also be allowed to reopen while ensuring no contact transactions. Restaurants will be allowed to serve takeout. However, Shanghai's transportation department said Sunday that all subway lines in the city had stopped operating.
