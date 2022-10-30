Somalia: At least 100 killed, 300 injured in twin blasts

Mogadishu: The number of people killed in an attack on Saturday at a busy intersection in the Somali capital Mogadishu has risen to 100, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday.

"So far, the number of people who died has reached 100 and 300 are wounded, and the number for both the death and wounded continues to increase," he said after visiting the blast location. Two cars packed with explosives blew up minutes apart near the busy Zobe intersection, followed by gunfire in an attack targeting Somalia's education ministry.

The afternoon explosions tore through walls, shattered windows of nearby buildings, sending shrapnel flying and plumes of smoke and dust into the air. The victims included women, children and the elderly, police spokesman Sadik Dudishe said.

"The ruthless terrorists killed mothers. Some of them died with their children trapped on their backs," he said on Saturday, adding that the attackers had been stopped from killing more "innocent civilians and students."

The attack took place at the same busy junction where a truck packed with explosives blew up on October 14, 2017, killing 512 people and injuring more than 290, the deadliest attack in the troubled country.

Mohamud described the incident as "historic", saying "it is the same place, and the same innocent people involved."

"This is not right. God willing, they will not be having an ability to do another Zobe incident," he said, referring to Al-Shabaab.