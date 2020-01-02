SL's former Northern province CM to form new political alliance
Colombo: The first Tamil chief minister of Sri Lanka's Northern Province, C V Wigneswaran, will form a new political alliance along with two other Tamil groups in the country, a media report said on Thursday.
An MoU is likely to be inked between Wigneswaran's Tamil's People Council, Eelam People's Revolutionary Liberation Front and Tamil National Party, the Colombo Gazette reported.
"The three political parties will work together in the new alliance which will be headed by Wigneswaran. Once the MoU is signed, the new alliance is to be registered at the National Elections Commission," the paper reported.
Wigneswaran, 80, who completed his five-year term of the Tamil dominated Northern province, had formed Tamil People's Council in 2018 after stepping down from the Chief Minister's post.
He had also slammed the former president Maithripala Sirisena's government for failing to address the issues of war-affected Tamils.
Around 20,000 people are missing due to various conflicts including the civil war with Lankan Tamils in the north and east which claimed at least 100,000 lives
The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, which sought a separate Tamil homeland, was finally crushed by the Lankan military in 2009 after the Army killed its supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran.
