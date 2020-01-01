SL Prez pledges to create peace for all communities

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, in his first New Year message, said that he would create a prosperous country for all communities to live in peace and vowed not to allow any force to obstruct the realisation of people's expectations.

Rajapaksa, a former defence secretary who is credited with ending the country's long civil war, was sworn in as the island nation's new president on November 18, a day after he won the closely fought presidential election in the island nation. In a short speech after his swearing-in ceremony in November, Rajapaksa thanked the powerful Buddhist clergy in the country for backing his presidential bid.

He openly acknowledged the support of the Sinhalese community and lamented that the minorities have not supported him.

The new government is the outcome of unity among the people who love their country. We will not allow any force to obstruct the realisation of people's expectations. The sole aim is to create a conducive environment where all can live harmoniously in peace, Rajapaksa said in a statement.