SL ex-minister held over car accident gets bail

Colombo: A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday granted bail to a former Cabinet minister who was arrested last week over a years-old traffic accident, a detention the opposition claim is part of a government witch-hunt of political

opponents.

The Magistrate court in the capital of Colombo ordered to release Patali Champika Ranawaka on cash bail and ordered him to report to police once a month.

The court also ordered him to refrain from influencing the witnesses Ranawaka was arrested last week over a 2016 traffic accident in which a young motorcyclist was seriously injured.