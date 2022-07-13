'Singapore an attractive target for terror attack'
Singapore: The Singapore government on Wednesday urged its citizens to remain on high alert as the city-state is viewed as an "attractive target" for attack by both foreign terrorist groups and self-radicalised lone actors.
Releasing its annual terrorism threat assessment report, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said foreign terrorist fighters may make their way to new conflict zones and hotspots after the pandemic.
The report urged the citizens to remain on high alert as there are terror threats to the country due to the possible increase in terrorists movements after the global ease of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Foreign terrorist fighters may make their way to new conflict zones and hotspots, while radicalised individuals may put into action their attack plans conceived during the pandemic, the ISD said.
Singapore continues to be featured on terrorist propaganda and is viewed as an attractive target for attack by both foreign terrorist groups and self-radicalised lone actors alike, Channel News Asia reported quoting the ISD as saying.
Despite that, ISD said there is currently no specific intelligence of an imminent terrorist attack on Singapore, although it urged people to stay alert to threats on the horizon.
