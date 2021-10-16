Scotland Yard probes Islamist terror link to MP's fatal stabbing

London: Scotland Yard on Saturday said the killing of Conservative MP David Amess is being treated as a terrorist attack and it was probing a potential Islamist terrorism link to the fatal stabbing, an incident that has shocked the country and prompted calls for a review of security measures for lawmakers engaged in constituency work.

Amess, 69 and a member of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party, died after being stabbed several times on Friday as he was meeting his constituents in at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

A 25-year-old British man, believed to be of Somali heritage, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a police station in Essex, south-east England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Opposition Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer laid flowers at the scene of the stabbing, together on Saturday morning.

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon formally declared the incident as terrorism. The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. A 25-year-old British man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody at a police station in Essex. As part of

the investigation, officers are currently carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area and these are ongoing, it said.

It is believed that he acted alone, and we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time. However, enquiries into the circumstances continue, it added.

The investigation is being led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, alongside the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit and Essex Police, and the police have urged any witnesses to come forward to assist their inquiries with any video footage. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced a security review of members of Parliament. Patel, also an MP from Essex like Amess, paid tribute to her late party colleague as a "man of the people", saying "he was absolutely there for everyone" and was "killed doing a job he loved".