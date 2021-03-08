Schools, colleges reopen in 1st step of UK's lockdown easing

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the national effort that has gone into fighting against Coronavirus as schools and colleges opened on Monday to mark the step one in the UK's phased roadmap to lift strict lockdown restrictions in place for months to control the spread of COVID-19.

Secondary schools and colleges will be inviting students for their first rapid lateral flow test, with schools and colleges having discretion on how to stagger the return of their students over this week to facilitate testing and a safe return to the classroom.

After three initial tests onsite, students will be provided with two rapid tests to use each week at home.

The reopening of schools marks a truly national effort to beat this virus. It is because of the determination of every person in this country that we can start moving closer to a sense of normality and it is right that getting our young people back into the classroom is the first step, said Johnson.

We are being cautious in our approach so that we do not undo the progress we have made so far and I urge you all not to give up on your efforts to keep your families and others safe. Get the vaccine, get tested, and remember that we are all in this together, he said.

The government has confirmed twice-weekly testing using lateral flow tests will be given for free to all adults in households with primary, secondary school and college-aged children and young people, including childcare and support bubbles, to help break chains of transmission.

Downing Street said that as one in three people who have Coronavirus have no symptoms and could be spreading it without realising it, rapid regular testing offers a reliable and effective additional tool to help keep people safe.

Twice-weekly testing will also be offered to adults working in the wider school community, including bus drivers and after-school club leaders.

I do not underestimate how challenging the last few months have been with some children in class and most at home, but I do know how important it is for all children to be back in school, not only for their education but for their mental health and wellbeing, said UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.