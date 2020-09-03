SC denies plea for Permanent Commission of women Army officers after cut-off date

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea for granting benefits of Permanent Commission (PC) to women SSC officers of Army, who superannuated on completing 14-years in service after the cut-off date of February 17 fixed by the top court.

The top court said that relief sought by these women officers, in substance amounts to review of its verdict and if it allows the plea then other batches of officers may also seek similar relief.

On February 17, the top court in its landmark verdict had directed the Centre to consider within three months, all serving SSC women officers for PC irrespective of them having crossed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service.

It had said, as a one-time measure, the benefit of continuing in service until the attainment of 20 years pensionable service shall also apply to all the existing SSC officers with more than fourteen years of service.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and K M Joseph, said on Thursday that it is not inclined to hear the petition as the relief sought, in substance, amounts to review of the judgement .

During the hearing, the advocate MeenakshiLekhi said that this application has been filed by 19 women officers who superannuated in March and are seeking that the benefits of permanent commission be granted to them.

Lekhi said that the cut-off date fixed by the court is that of the judgement, February 17, but the government order accepting the cut-off date and grant of permanent commission came in July.

Justice Chandrachud said, If we relax that date of cut off, then there will be no stop. Where do we draw the line? That is actually worrying

me .

The bench referred to the judgement and said it had given the direction as a one-time measure only.

It observed that These women officers completed their 14-years of service in March and we gave a cut-off date of our judgment. The government order came later. How far back can we go?