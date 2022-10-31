Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as US envoy warns of 'uncertainty'

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates defended on Monday a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production, even as an American envoy warned of "economic uncertainty" ahead for the world.

While cordial, the comments at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference showed the stark divide between the United States and Gulf Arab countries it supports militarily in the wider Middle East. Already, American politicians have threatened arms deals with the kingdom and described it as siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his war on Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, hinted at that in brief remarks at the event.

"We don't owe it to anybody but us," the prince said to applause, noting that upcoming UN climate change summits will be held in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Emirati Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei echoed that defence.

While saying that OPEC and its allies are "only a phone call away if the requirements are there" to raise production, he offered no suggestion such a boost would be on its way anytime soon. agencies

"I can assure you that we in the United Arab Emirates, as well as our fellow colleagues in OPEC+ are keen on supplying the world with the requirement it needs," al-Mazrouei said. "But at the same time, we're not the only producers in the world."

OPEC and a loose confederation of other countries led by Russia agreed in early October to cut its production by 2 million barrels of oil a day, beginning in November.

OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, has insisted its decision came from concerns about the global economy.