Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman president

Dar Es Salaam: Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzania's first female president at State House, the government offices in Dar es Salaam, the country's largest city. Dressed in a hijab and holding up a Quran with her right hand, Hassan took the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice Ibrahim Jumavowing, in which she vowed to uphold the constitution of the East African country.

The inauguration was witnessed by members of the Cabinet and Tanzania's former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Jakaya Kikwete and Abeid Karume. The former heads of state were the only ones in the room wearing facemasks to protect against COVID-19.

Hassan then went outside to inspect a military guard of honour. Hassan's inauguration comes two days after she announced the death of President John Magufuli, who had not been seen in public for more than two weeks.

Magufuli had denied that COVID-19 was a problem in Tanzania, saying that national prayer had eradicated the disease from the country.