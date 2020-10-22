Saad Hariri named new Lebanon PM, promises reform Cabinet

Beirut: Three-time Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri was named to the post for a fourth time Thursday and immediately promised a government of technocrats committed to a French-backed reform plan.

Hariri said he would "form a cabinet of non politically aligned experts with the mission of economic, financial and administrative reforms contained in the French initiative

roadmap".

"I will work on forming a government quickly because time is running out and this is the only and last chance facing our country," he added.

President Michel Aoun named Hariri to form a new cabinet to lift the country out of crisis after most parliamentary blocs backed his nomination.

Hariri, who has previously led three governments in Lebanon, stepped down almost a year ago under pressure from unprecedented protests against the political class.

"The president summoned... Saad al-Deen al-Hariri to task him with forming a government," a spokesman for the presidency said.

Hariri was backed by a majority of 65 lawmakers, while 53 abstained.

Lebanon is grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades and still reeling from a devastating port blast that killed more than 200 people and ravaged large parts of Beirut in August.

Aoun warned Wednesday that the new prime minister, the third in a year, would have to spearhead reforms and battle corruption.

A relatively unknown diplomat, Mustapha Adib, had been nominated in late August following the resignation of his predecessor Hassan Diab's government in the aftermath of the deadly port blast.