S Africa to vaccinate 5 mn citizens at highest risk of COVID-19 death by June

Johannesburg: South Africa has announced an ambitious plan to vaccinate by the end of June its five million citizens at the highest risk of dying from COVID-19 in the second phase of its programme to combat the pandemic.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a national television broadcast on Sunday evening that the first phase had ended on Friday with 478,000 of the planned 500,000 healthcare workers receiving the jab.

"These (remaining) doses will not be used for Phase 2 or Phase 3, but they will be used by the Medical Research Council to conduct some important studies and programmes that will help us to understand how vaccines work for population groups such as people living with HIV, and pregnant and lactating mothers," Mkhize said.

The second phase starting on Monday will see vulnerable people such as those over 60 and those with comorbidities receiving priority before the general public can get vaccinated in the next phase.

Mkhize said an overnight delivery of Pfizer vaccines on Sunday would bring the available doses in the country to just over 975,000. "We will continue to vaccinate healthcare workers and complete the targeted 1.2 million healthcare workers in the coming week.

"We will also begin to vaccinate citizens 60 years and older who are most vulnerable of becoming ill or dying of COVID-19. Five million citizens are targeted to be completed by end of June, provided that the supply of vaccines flow as anticipated." the minister said.