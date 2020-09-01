Russia's virus cases exceed 1 mn, globally 4th highest

Moscow: Russia's tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Tuesday as authorities reported 4,729 new cases.

With a total of 1,000,048 reported cases, Russia has the fourth largest caseload in the world after the US, Brazil and India.

Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is much higher than all reported figures, due to limited testing, missed mild cases and concealment of cases by some governments, among other factors.

As of Tuesday, Russia has lifted most lockdown restrictions in the majority of the country's regions.

Last month, Russian authorities announced approval of the first ever COVID-19 vaccine a move that Western experts met with scepticism and unease as the shots were only tested on a few dozen people. Last week, officials announced starting advanced trials of the vaccine among 40,000 people. It remains unclear whether vaccination of risk groups such as doctors and teachers announced earlier this year will be part of the trials or carried out in parallel.

The overall number of global Coronavirus cases has topped 25.4 million, while the deaths have increased to over 849,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,405,556 and the fatalities rose to 849,303, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,028,617 and 183,579 respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 3,908,272 infections and 121,381 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,621,245), and is followed by Russia (992,402), Peru (647,166), South Africa (627,041), Colombia (607,904), Mexico (599,560), Spain (462,858), Argentina (417,735), Chile (411,726), Iran (375,212), the UK (338,082), France (318,986), Saudi Arabia (315,772), Bangladesh (312,996), Pakistan (295,849), Turkey (270,133), Italy (269,214), Germany (244,802), Iraq (234,934), Philippines (220,819), Indonesia (174,796), Canada (130,918), Ukraine (124,132), Qatar (118,778), Israel (116,596), Bolivia (115,968), Ecuador (113,767) and Kazakhstan (105,795), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the India (64,469), Mexico (64,414), the UK (41,588), Italy (35,483), France (30,640), Spain (29,094), Peru (28,788), Iran (21,571), Colombia (19,363), Russia (17,128), South Africa (14,149) and Chile (11,289).