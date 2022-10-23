Russian warplane falls on building in Siberia, 2 pilots die

Moscow: A Russian warplane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk Sunday, killing both crewmembers the second incident in less than a week in which a combat jet has crashed in a residential area.

Irkutsk Gov. Igor Kobzev said the plane came down on a private, two-story building housing two families.n There were no casualties on the ground. The local branch of Russia's Emergencies Ministry said the Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a training flight, sparking a fire.n A surveillance cam video posted on Russian social networks showed the fighter coming down in a nearly vertical dive. Other videos showed the building engulfed by flames and firefighters deployed to extinguish the blaze.

The crash came less than a week after another Russian warplane crashed near an apartment building in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk and exploded in a giant fireball, killing 15 and injuring another 19. Sunday's crash was the 11th reported noncombat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.