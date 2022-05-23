Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial
Kyiv: A Ukrainian court sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison Monday for killing a Ukrainian civilian, sealing the first guilty conviction for war crimes since Moscow's invasion three months ago.
Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty to shooting a Ukrainian civilian in the head in a village in the northeastern Sumy region in the early days of the war.
He testified that he shot the man after being ordered to do so. He told the court that an officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his cellphone, could pinpoint their location to the Ukrainian forces.
The sentencing came as the 3-month-old war helped push the number of people displaced worldwide to the highest level on record level, according to the United Nations, with more 100 million people driven from their homes across the globe.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the World Economic Forum as it opened in Davos, Switzerland, calling for maximum sanctions against Russia. He said by video that sanctions needed to go further to stop Russia's aggression, including an oil embargo, all of its banks blocked and cutting off trade with Russia completely. Zelenskyy says his country has slowed Russian advances and his people's courage has stirred unseen unity of the democratic world.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India, Japan are 'natural partners': PM Modi tells Indian community23 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Khadi commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is Delhi's new LG23 May 2022 6:58 PM GMT
PM headed Inter-State Council reconstituted23 May 2022 6:57 PM GMT
Saudi Arabia bans travel to India, 15 other countries over Covid...23 May 2022 6:56 PM GMT
Mumbai civic body keeps isolation ward ready in hospital23 May 2022 6:56 PM GMT