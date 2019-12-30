Russian Prez thanks Trump for helping foil terrorist acts
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with President Donald Trump on Sunday to thank him for information that Putin said helped
Russia foil terrorist attacks over the New Year's holiday, the Kremlin said.
Putin thanked Trump for information transmitted through the special services that helped prevent the completion of terrorist acts in Russia, the Kremlin said in a brief statement posted on its website.
Based on the U.S. information, the Russian security forces detained two Russians suspected of preparing to carry out terrorist acts in St. Petersburg during the upcoming holiday, state news agency Tass reported, citing the Federal Security Service.
The security service said it obtained the information from its American partners. It said it seized material from the suspects that confirms they were preparing terrorist acts, with no further details.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata urges political parties, civil society to isolate30 Dec 2019 6:59 PM GMT
At 2.6, Delhi witnesses its coldest Dec day in 119 yrs30 Dec 2019 6:59 PM GMT
Ajit Pawar is deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister30 Dec 2019 6:56 PM GMT
5 children, 40-yr-old woman killed in Ghaziabad fire30 Dec 2019 6:55 PM GMT
6 dead as car falls into river in Greater Noida due to fog30 Dec 2019 6:55 PM GMT