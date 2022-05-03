Russian forces storming Mariupol plant, says Ukrainian fighters

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine): Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as a convoy carrying scores of civilians evacuated from the plant over the weekend reached the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city.

Osnat Lubrani, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said that thanks to the evacuation effort, 101 women, men, children and older persons could finally leave the bunkers below the Azovstal steelworks and see the daylight after two months.

The news for those left behind was more grim. Ukrainian fighters said Russian forces started storming the sprawling plant, which includes a maze of tunnels and bunkers.

Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, said the Russians were mounting a heavy assault with the support of armoured vehicles and tanks, with attempts to land troops from boats and a large number of infantry.

The number of Ukrainian fighters holed up inside was unclear, but the Russians estimated the number at 2,000 weeks ago, and there were reports that 500 were wounded. A few hundred civilians also remained there, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

We'll do everything that's possible to repel the assault, but we're calling for urgent measures to evacuate the civilians that remain inside the plant and to bring them safely, Palamar said on the messaging app Telegram.

He added that throughout the night, the plant was hit with naval artillery fire and airstrikes. Two civilian women were killed and 10 civilians were wounded, he said.

The assault began almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military not to storm the plant to finish off the defenders but to seal it off.

It came as the first convoy of evacuees from the plant arrived in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, some 140 miles (230 km) northwest of Mariupol. They were allowed to leave the steel mill during a brief cease-fire over the weekend, in an operation overseen by the UN and the Red Cross.

At a reception centre in Zaporizhzhia, stretchers and wheelchairs were lined up, tiny children's shoes dangled from a shopping cart and a pile of toys waited for the convoy. Medical and psychological teams were on standby.

The arrival of buses and ambulances was a rare glimmer of good news in the nearly 10-week conflict that has killed thousands, forced millions to flee the country, laid waste to towns and cities, and shifted the post-Cold War balance of power in Eastern Europe.

Over the past days, travelling with the evacuees, I have heard mothers, children and frail grandparents speak about the trauma of living day after day under unrelenting heavy shelling and the fear of death, and with extreme lack of water, food and sanitation, the UN's Lubrani said. They spoke of the hell they have experienced since this war started, seeking refuge in the Azovstal plant."

In addition to the 101 people evacuated from the steelworks, 58 joined the convoy in a town on the outskirts of Mariupol, Lubrani said. Some decided not to travel all the way to Zaporizhzhia, where a total of 127 arrived Tuesday, he said.

The Russian military said earlier that some evacuees chose to stay in separatist areas. In the past, Ukraine has accused Moscow of taking civilians against their will to Russia or Russian-controlled areas something the Kremlin has denied. Mariupol has come to symbolise the human misery inflicted by the war. The Russians' two-month siege of the strategic southern port has trapped civilians with little or to food, water, medicine or heat, as Moscow's forces pounded the city into rubble. The plant has particularly transfixed the outside world.

The pummeling of the steelworks resumed after the weekend evacuation. Vadim Astafyev, a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, said that Ukrainian fighters used the cease-fire to come up from underground and take up new firing positions at the plant.

Russian troops along with the Moscow-backed separatist forces used artillery and aircraft "to destroy these firing positions, he said.

After failing to take Kyiv in the early weeks of the war, Russia withdrew some of its forces and said its chief objective was the capture of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas. Mariupol lies in the region, and its fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops for fighting elsewhere in the Donbas.